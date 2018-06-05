CNN Claims Supreme Court Had ‘Narrow Win’ In 7-2 Decision In Favor Of Colorado Baker

See if you can spot the problem with CNN’s original story on the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding a baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding ceremony. It’s right at the top.

“The Supreme Court ruled narrowly in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake to celebrate the marriage of a same sex couple because of a religious objection,” the story reads.

“The ruling was 7-2.”

Yes, that close 7-2 ruling. I mean, they didn’t even get all nine justices! It’s like that narrow Seattle-Denver Super Bowl or that close competition between “The Force Awakens” and “Solo: A Star Wars Film” at the box office.

In one of the most awaited Supreme Court rulings of the current session, the court ruled 7-2 Monday that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated the First Amendment rights of baker Jack Phillips by sanctioning him under the state’s anti-discrimination laws.

The verdict was a narrow one in a sense; it wasn’t a wide-ranging statement on religious liberty, instead hinging on the fact that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had “showed animus toward Phillips specifically when they suggested his claims of religious freedom was made to justify discrimination.” – READ MORE

