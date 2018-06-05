Rutgers Professor Goes on Disturbing Rant Against White Children and Their Parents

A professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey has attracted attention after a disturbing, racist rant he wrote against white children and their parents.

Of course, the great irony — as you may notice when you see his profane rant as it was captured on Facebook by The Daily Caller — is that James Livingston himself is white. But, as we’ve learned in the past week from Samantha Bee, being a female doesn’t stop you from being a raging sexist against other females you don’t like. So why should it stop Livingston from saying something racist against whites?

Livingston was at a Harlem restaurant he frequents, according to The Blaze. He was apparently annoyed by the “little Caucasian a——-” brought in by white parents who apparently don’t belong in the historically black New York City neighborhood (Livingston belongs there, obviously, being a member of the history department at Rutgers).

“OK, officially, I now hate white people,” Livingston wrote Thursday.

“I am a white people, for God’s sake, but can we keep them — us — us out of my neighborhood? I just went to Harlem Shake on 124 and Lenox for a Classic burger to go, that would [be] my dinner, and the place is overrun with little Caucasian a——- who know their parents will approve of anything they do.”

“Slide around the floor, you little s—head, sing loudly, you moron. Do what you want, nobody here is gonna restrict your right to be white.

“I hereby resign from my race,” Livingston added. “F— these people. Yeah, I know it’s about access to my dinner. F— you, too.”- READ MORE

