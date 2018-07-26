STAFFERS HAD CNN ON AIR FORCE ONE TVS, SO TRUMP TOOK ACTION

President Trump has long been a critic of CNN, calling it “fake news” — and when someone was watching it on Air Force One, he took action.

According to a New York Times report, “On the first couple’s recent trip overseas, Melania Trump’s television aboard Air Force One was tuned to CNN. President Trump was not pleased.”

“He raged at his staff for violating a rule that the White House entourage should begin each trip tuned to Fox — his preferred network over what he considers the ‘fake news’ CNN — and caused ‘a bit of a stir’ aboard Air Force One, according to an email obtained by The New York Times.”– READ MORE

First Lady Melania Trump, well known for her unexpected and often hilariously frank relationship with the mainstream media, issued a savage response Wednesday morning to reports that her husband, President Donald Trump, went ballistic upon finding Melania’s Air Force One television tuned to CNN: she can watch any channel she wants.

CNN reports that the First Lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, responded pointedly to reporters asking her to confirm reports that Melania and other family members aren’t allowed to watch the network.

“Seems kind of silly to worry about what channel she watches on TV (any channel she wants btw) or if she heard some recording on the news,” Grisham wrote in an email. – READ MORE

