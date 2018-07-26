City Official Refuses to Stand for Pledge of Allegiance — Claims She’s Respecting Soldiers That Way (VIDEO)

A Connecticut city official is facing major criticism for her decision to kneel during the pledge of allegiance — and for her reasoning.

Melissa Schlag, a Democratic first selectman, claims that she was prompted to kneel after President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The city official also posted a two-page letter to her Facebook page explaining why she knelt.

“I have the utmost respect for our service members, and I have also served my country in many ways; I believe serving your country and being a patriot does not automatically mean carrying a gun overseas,” said Schlag. “Patriotism comes in many forms.”

Conservatives such as Tim Herbst, the Republican gubernatorial nominee for Connecticut, are dissatisfied with Schlag’s statement, saying that kneeling for the flag does nothing but show disrespect. – READ MORE

During an appearance at the VFW National Convention, Trump alluded to the anthem protests, and drew a stark comparison between pouting and patriotism.

“We don’t apologize for America anymore,” he declared to a packed audience of veterans.

“We stand up for America, and we stand up for the national anthem,” he continued. The veterans broke into a round of raucous applause.

.@realDonaldTrump: "We don't apologize for America anymore, we stand up for America. We stand up for the patriots who defend America. And we stand up for our national anthem." pic.twitter.com/Afigp5RlNt — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2018

Respecting the national anthem and the American flag are certainly important to vets, but so is another subject that Trump brought up: treating fallen soldiers with dignity.

“Trump revealed that he asked Kim Jong Un at the end of his recent meeting with him to repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers during the Korean war more than half-a-century earlier,” reported The Daily Caller.– READ MORE

