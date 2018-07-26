Republican challenger pulls even with anti-Trump Democrat in solid-blue Oregon’s governor’s race: poll

If there’s a “blue wave” coming in 2018, someone may have forgotten to tell Oregon’s voters. A Republican challenger has pulled even with blue state Oregon’s Democratic incumbent governor, according to a new poll.

The news comes as a surprise in a state that hasn’t seen a Republican governor since late 1980s, sparking fears of the end of Democratic Party’s total domination of the state.

The poll indicates that Republican state Rep. Knute Buehler is waging a serious challenge to Gov. Kate Brown, a vocal critic of President Trump, with both candidates getting support from 45 percent of likely voters, the Oregonian reported.