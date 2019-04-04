Stacey Abrams ‘Thinking About’ Running for President in 2020

Democrat Stacey Abrams, the failed 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate whom Oprah Winfrey endorsed, laid out a timeline Thursday for deciding if she will run for president in 2020.

“I am thinking about it. I truly am,” she said after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski told Stacey Abrams she should jump into a run for President of the United States in 2020.

"The timing for me is first deciding about the Senate," Stacey Abrams told MSNBC. "Because I do think you cannot run for an office unless you know that's the job you want to do. I don't think you use offices as stepping stones"