AOC sips wine in DC apartment and blasts critics: ‘Guess what? I’m 29! … I have plenty of time to learn!’ (VIDEO)

Democratic socialist U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram Live on Wednesday night to assemble IKEA furniture in her Washington, D.C., apartment, drink a little wine — and blast her critics while defending her highly publicized miscues.

The freshman congresswoman — in office for just three months — at one point squatted near her camera, finished a sip from her glass, and gave her viewers the lowdown.

“I’m in this to do the most good each day. That’s what I’m here to do,” she said before shrugging her shoulders. “So, that’s what it is.”

“And guess what? I’m 29! I’m the youngest woman to ever be elected to the United States Congress! I have plenty of time to learn! And I’m not afraid to make mistakes and iterate in public, either!” she said. – READ MORE