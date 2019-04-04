Stacey Abrams Defends Biden: ‘We Cannot Have Perfection As A Litmus Test’

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, Stacey Abrams openly defended former Vice President Joe Biden, even as he faces seven — you heard that right, seven — accusations of inappropriate touching of several different women, reports HuffPost. Abrams said that Americans should hold their leaders accountable while not expecting them to be perfect.

Abrams said that Biden’s so-called “apology” should be sufficient enough to propel him for a 2020 run.

“We cannot have perfection as a litmus test,” Abrams said. “The responsibility of leaders is to not be perfect but to be accountable, to say I’ve made a mistake, I understand it and here’s what I’m going to do to reform as I move forward. And I think we see Joe Biden doing that.”

“We’re going to find out things about everybody running for office ― whether it’s the presidency or the school board ― and we have to, as a people, be ready to forgive,” Abrams continued. “But forgiveness does not mean you accept it, unless what you see is accountability and an attempt at reformation.” – READ MORE