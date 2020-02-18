Stacey Abrams Says She Is Open to VP Role in 2020 but ‘Absolutely’ Hopes to Run for President One Day

When it comes to becoming president, Stacey Abrams is expressing that she would “absolutely” want to run someday.

Abrams — who lost in the 2018 gubernatorial election for Georgia governor — told the ladies on “The View” on Monday, “Why should we not want someone to have the power to fix the problems and the brokenness that we have?”

Stacey Abrams “would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee” if asked. “It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition… for me to say no,” she adds. “I want it — of course I want to serve America.” https://t.co/PTs7YvvxOU pic.twitter.com/oxk184i5lI — The View (@TheView) February 17, 2020

“I want to do good, and there is no stronger platform than president of the United States,” she continued. “And that’s a position I want to one day hold.

Abrams also addressed her past remark on the show where she said she would not want to run for vice president because “you don’t run for second place.” – READ MORE

