Stacey Abrams Says She Is Open to VP Role in 2020 but ‘Absolutely’ Hopes to Run for President One Day

When it comes to becoming president, Stacey Abrams is expressing that she would “absolutely” want to run someday.

Abrams — who lost in the 2018 gubernatorial election for Georgia governor — told the ladies on “The View” on Monday, “Why should we not want someone to have the power to fix the problems and the brokenness that we have?”

“I want to do good, and there is no stronger platform than president of the United States,” she continued. “And that’s a position I want to one day hold.

Abrams also addressed her past remark on the show where she said she would not want to run for vice president because “you don’t run for second place.” – READ MORE

