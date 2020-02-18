‘Trump is a man of the people,’ NASCAR drivers go nuts for the President’s visit to Daytona 500

President Trump’s visit to Daytona 500 was smashing success!

Supporters and fans alike loved his appearance, with only bitter liberals whining about the cost of the visit.

But Trump supporters and NASCAR fans aren’t the only ones who enjoyed having the commander in chief there.

Quite a few NASCAR drivers took to Twitter and are speaking out on how much they enjoyed his appearance. – READ MORE

