‘Trump is a man of the people,’ NASCAR drivers go nuts for the President’s visit to Daytona 500

President Trump’s visit to Daytona 500 was smashing success!

Supporters and fans alike loved his appearance, with only bitter liberals whining about the cost of the visit.

But Trump supporters and NASCAR fans aren’t the only ones who enjoyed having the commander in chief there.

Not going to lie, I had no idea what to expect. The man walked in shook all our hands, took selfies, and whatever we asked of him. I judge people on how they treat me and others I’m with, and that’s why I really appreciated meeting @POTUS. thanks for coming to #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/Ih0DVaTLAr — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 16, 2020

Thanks for coming to the Great American Race, @realDonaldTrump. We’ll put on a show tomorrow. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/mlGo22XQsd — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) February 17, 2020

Plain and simple, @realDonaldTrump is a man of the people. Thank you & @FLOTUS for coming to the #Daytona500. Your presence and speech had these 100k fans all pumped up! pic.twitter.com/r5yPW69A7Y — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) February 17, 2020

Quite a few NASCAR drivers took to Twitter and are speaking out on how much they enjoyed his appearance. – READ MORE

