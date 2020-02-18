‘The quarantine process failed’: Over 500 have tested positive for Coronavirus onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship

Some are questioning the effectiveness of the quarantine process after an additional 88 passengers onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for Coronavirus Tuesday.

At the time of this writing, 542 of the 3,711 passengers and crew had tested positive for the infection.

The 14-day quarantine is scheduled to end on Wednesday, however, hundreds of American passengers already departed the ship on Sunday through an evacuation process facilitated by the U.S. Department of State. During the evacuation, it was discovered that 14 U.S. passengers had come down with the virus, despite testing negative only a few days prior.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told USA Today that while the initial decision to quarantine wasn’t unreasonable, something had gone “awry.”

“The quarantine process failed,” Fauci said. “I’d like to sugarcoat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. People were getting infected on that ship. Something went awry in the process of the quarantining on that ship. I don’t know what it was, but a lot of people got infected on that ship.” – READ MORE

