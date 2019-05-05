Stacey Abrams again claims she won Georgia governor’s race: ‘I’m not’ a good sport

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams again claimed she won the state’s 2018 gubernatorial race on Friday, despite losing to now-Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I’m here to tell you a secret that makes Breitbart and Tucker Carlson go crazy: We won,” Abrams said, according to The Houston Chronicle. “I am not delusional. I know I am not the governor of Georgia — possibly yet.”

According to Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek, she said in her remarks that “we don’t have to concede elections anymore, because when we concede, we are condoning systems that are used to oppress us.”

Abrams on Friday, in video captured by The Texas Signal, indicated that any future run will not be preceded by a concession. She said that usually “if you want to run for office again you’ve got to concede the election so that everyone knows that you’re a good sport.”

“I am not,” she said to applause. – READ MORE