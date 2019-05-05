Trump Knocks Union Leader for Endorsing Biden: Members Are ‘Rebelling’ Because ‘He Doesn’t Get It’

The leadership of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) continues to come under fire by the president after the union chose to endorse 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

The former vice president garnered the IAFF’s endorsement on Monday, and President Donald Trump responded by slamming the “dues sucking” union for backing the Democratic candidate, as IJR Red reported.

Trump hit back once again on Friday, calling IAFF leader Harold Schaitberger “foolish” while claiming members within the union are “rebelling” with a Facebook page titled “IAFF Union Firefighters for Trump.”

The Trump-supporting IAFF group wrote on its page: