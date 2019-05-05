Fox’s Judge Napolitano Still Spreading Anti-Trump Conspiracy Theories

The Fox News Channel’s Judge Andrew Napolitano accused Attorney General William Barr of misleading Congress — an act that would result in Barr’s impeachment.

According to the Hill, on Wednesday, Napolitano sided with hysterical Democrats and far-left media conspiracy theorists with the evidence-free claim that Barr “probably misled” the House when he testified in April about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“He’s got a problem in my view,” Napolitano added, before qualifying this nonsense by admitting he doesn’t think Barr told a “lie.”

Keep in mind that this is the same Napolitano who told us back in January the Mueller report would prove the Trump campaign “had a connection to Russian intelligence.”

This is the same Napolitano who told us he expected Donald Trump Jr. to be indicted. – READ MORE