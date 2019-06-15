‘Squash Amash’ Rally Turns into Birthday Celebration for POTUS as Attendees Sing Trump ‘Happy Birthday’

President Donald Trump is receiving a warm birthday celebration by many of his Michigan voters as they also protest one of his critics.

A group of his supporters held a “Squash Amash” rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday — in Rep. Justin Amash’s (R-Mich.) district — to push back against the lawmaker, who has been vocal about his criticism of Trump and is the sole Republican to call for the president’s impeachment.

The Michigan Trump Republicans co-founder Diane Schindlbeck, who organized the “Squash Amash” rally, previously told IJR Red that they were holding the event to let Amash “knows that he is not representing the voter base.”

“He’s been fighting our president since day one,” Schindlbeck said. “And we finally got to the point where we said ‘this is enough.’ It was the icing on the cake when he said ‘impeachment.’”

As for "icing on the cake," the attendees provided some of their own when they decided to take a moment to sing "Happy Birthday" to the president, who turned 73 years old on June 14.