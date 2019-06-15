Watch: Scientists Create “Deepfake” Software Allowing Anyone To Edit Anything Anyone Says On Video

Scientists at Stanford are doing their part to create what will be an inevitable dystopian nightmare.

The staff at the Max Planck Institute for Informatics, Princeton University and Adobe Research have developed software that allows you to now edit and change what people are saying in videos, allowing anyone to edit anybody into saying anything, according to Observer.

The software uses machine learning and 3-D models of the target’s face to generate new footage which allows the user to change, edit and remove words that are coming out of a person’s mouth on video, simply by typing in new text. Not only that, the changes appear to have a seamless audio/visual flow without cuts. –READ MORE