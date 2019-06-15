Meet the ‘stone-cold killer’ who is emerging as the top candidate to replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Stephanie Grisham, the press secretary and communications director for first lady Melania Trump, is emerging as one of the top contenders to replace outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Grisham joined the Trump campaign during its initial days in 2015 and has remained steadfastly loyal to the Trump family since, rising to become one of the most powerful White House staffers. She was even recently described as Melania Trump’s “enforcer.”

Multiple sources close to the Trump family revealed to The Daily Wire why Grisham is likely the top candidate to replace Sanders.

One White House source told The Daily Wire that Grisham “has proven herself to be a stone-cold killer” who is a “risk-free move for the administration in the run-up to perhaps the most important election in American history.”

"Grisham is pure Trump," the source told the news outlet. "She holds down the East Wing with ease and has no loyalties to any faction within the Republican Party. Members of the first family love her and know that she is fiercely dedicated and loyal."