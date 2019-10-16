‘Squad’ Members Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Omar Set To Endorse Bernie Sanders

Members of the famous Congressional ‘Squad’ are set to announce their support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), selecting socialist bona fides over gender solidarity.

Fox News reports that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will appear with Sanders Saturday at an event touting Sanders’ return to the campaign trail following a heart attack, and that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), have signed on to issue their own official endorsements.

Omar’s endorsement was released Wednesday morning.

The Washington Post was the first to report that Omar and Tlaib would back the Vermont Senator over fellow female lawmaker, Elizabeth Warren, forgoing gender solidarity for a true commitment to socialist principles. Neither Washington Post, nor CNN, which reported the endorsements several hours later, were clear on whether Omar and Tlaib would appear with Sanders on Saturday alongside Ocasio-Cortez, however. – READ MORE