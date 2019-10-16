Omar Funnels 30 Percent of Campaign Cash to Alleged Boyfriend’s Firm

Approximately 30 percent of the money doled out by the campaign of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) in the third quarter went to digital fundraising, communications, and advertising services provided by the E Street Group, a firm run by her alleged boyfriend.

Omar’s campaign committee, which raised a total of $1,084,098.84 in the third quarter, spent $493,389.80 during this time. The E Street Group, a firm run by political consultant Tim Mynett, Omar’s alleged lover, received more money from the campaign than any other vendor.

The Omar campaign paid the E Street Group $149,812.64 between July 1 and Sept. 30, its filings show. That accounts for around 30 percent of Omar’s total campaign disbursements over the same period. Her campaign has over $1.5 million cash on hand.

The payments represent a significant increase from previous spending on the group’s services. In the first two quarters—the first six months of the year—the campaign paid approximately $160,000 to the E Street Group. The $150,000 in new payments, made over the past three months, nearly matches that number. – READ MORE