Air Canada Won’t Greet Passengers As ‘Ladies’ And ‘Gentlemen’ In Recognition Of Gender Fluidity

Air Canada will no longer allow its flight attendants, pilots, and airport gate staff to greet passengers as “ladies” and “gentlemen” in recognition of “gender fluidity,” the airline announced Monday.

Fox News reports that the airline is making the change as part of a company-wide commitment to be more welcoming to those who don’t strictly identify as either male or female.

The change will mostly affect on-board announcements made over the public address system and boarding announcements made in the gate areas of Air Canada’s hub airports. Employees will now use the simple “everyone” or “tout le monde” (the airline is bilingual to serve residents of Quebec).

“We will be amending our onboard announcements to modernize them and remove specific references to gender,” the company said in a statement. “We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us.” – READ MORE