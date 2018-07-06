Sports
Spurs’ Lonnie Walker Says He ‘Will Never Celebrate 4th of July’
Lonnie Walker IV, the recently selected 1st round pick of the San Antonio Spurs, took to Twitter on Independence Day, to say that he “will never celebrate 4th of July.”
The tweet read, “Will never celebrate 4th of July. Know your history!! and stay woke.”
An American millionaire at 19. He's one of our best/brightest and this is what social media has done to his worldview. We r filling our young people w/too much animosity and resentment. I don't blame Lonnie. I've been 19 and rebellious. Glad I wasn't influenced by social media. https://t.co/aX2dt9OWu4
— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 5, 2018
Reaction to Walker’s tweet came in quickly. FS1’s Jason Whitlock blamed social media for Walker’s ignorance – READ MORE
