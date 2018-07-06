True Pundit

Spurs’ Lonnie Walker Says He ‘Will Never Celebrate 4th of July’

Lonnie Walker IV, the recently selected 1st round pick of the San Antonio Spurs, took to Twitter on Independence Day, to say that he “will never celebrate 4th of July.”

The tweet read, “Will never celebrate 4th of July. Know your history!! and stay woke.”

Reaction to Walker’s tweet came in quickly. FS1’s Jason Whitlock blamed social media for Walker’s ignorance – READ MORE

