London mayor approves baby Trump blimp to fly over city during visit

London’s mayor has approved a request from protesters to fly a blimp designed to look like an infant President Trump during the president’s visit to the United Kingdom next week.

Sky News reports that Sadiq Khan approved the request Thursday, allowing the blimp’s owners to fly the 20-foot-tall float near Parliament between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. local time on July 13, during a protest march scheduled in London at the same time.

“The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms,” read a statement from the mayor’s office obtained by Sky.

“His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.” – READ MORE

