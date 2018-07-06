Chuck Schumer Tells Trump Who SCOTUS Nominee Should Be. It’s Hilarious.

In a stunning display of generosity, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly offered his sage advice to President Trump as to whom his nominee should be for the Supreme Court seat soon to be vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Schumer reportedly suggested the same judge whose nomination by former president Barack Obama was stopped by the GOP Senate so that Obama could not solidify the Court as a bastion of leftism: Merrick Garland.

Scoop — Schumer urges Trump in private call to nominate MERRICK GARLAND for SCOTUS, while shortlist is winnowed down to three. w/ @costareports https://t.co/IE8kqYIC35 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 5, 2018

– READ MORE

