Twice-deported illegal immigrant accused of raping young girl in Oregon

A twice-deported illegal immigrant — who posted bail the same day he was charged with the rape of a young girl in Oregon — is now in the custody of immigration officials, federal records show.

Seaside police arrested Guatemalan national Anastacio Eugenio Lopez-Fabian, 24, in February after investigators determined he had sex several times with a girl younger than 14, the Daily Astorian reported Monday. He was also charged with assault and harassment.

Lopez-Fabian was released the same day he was arrested after he was able to post $25,000 bail. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him March 7 at a courthouse parking lot prior to a scheduled hearing.

Lopez-Fabian is now in custody at a detention center in Tacoma, Wash., according to federal records. – READ MORE

