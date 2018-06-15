True Pundit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates #FlagDay by … disrespecting the flag

Sports Illustrated is celebrating Flag Day with these two pictures of beautiful models disrespecting the flag. The one on the left as the flag underwater while the one on the right is using the flag a robe:

From the American Legion on respect for the flag:

(b) The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.

(c) The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free.

(d) The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery. It should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds, but always allowed to fall free.READ MORE

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates #FlagDay by ... disrespecting the flag [screenshot]
Screenshot for posterity.

