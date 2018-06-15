Judge sends Manafort to jail after Mueller charges witness tampering

A former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.

He made an appearance in U.S. District Court to face charges he was tampering with two witnesses.

Last week, special counsel Robert Mueller brought new obstruction charges against President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman and a longtime associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.

The indictment was unsealed last week against Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik just days after prosecutors accused the two men of attempting to tamper with witnesses as Manafort awaits trial on charges related to his foreign lobbying work.

In the most-recent charges, prosecutors say the contacts with the witnesses via phone and encrypted messaging applications first took place back in February, shortly after Manafort’s co-defendant, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. – READ MORE

