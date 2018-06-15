James Woods DESTROYS ’embarrassing’ media and their IG Report coverage in just 1 tweet

Today’s presser with Sarah Sanders was a serious clown show and not in a funny way.

Watching the #Democrat lapdog “journalists” ask @PressSec ANY questions but those regarding the IG report today is sad and disgusting. How can they embarrass themselves so blatantly? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 14, 2018

We hate to break this to James, but it’s pretty evident that the media has lost any and all ability to be embarrassed for their behavior. Jim Acosta made that clear when he yelled a question at Kim Jong Un about whether or not he would be getting rid of his nukes. – READ MORE

