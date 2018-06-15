True Pundit

Politics

James Woods DESTROYS ’embarrassing’ media and their IG Report coverage in just 1 tweet

Posted on by
Share:

Today’s presser with Sarah Sanders was a serious clown show and not in a funny way.

We hate to break this to James, but it’s pretty evident that the media has lost any and all ability to be embarrassed for their behavior. Jim Acosta made that clear when he yelled a question at Kim Jong Un about whether or not he would be getting rid of his nukes. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

LAPDOGS! James Woods REKT 'embarrassing' media and their IG Report coverage in just 1 tweet
LAPDOGS! James Woods REKT 'embarrassing' media and their IG Report coverage in just 1 tweet

James seems as underwhelmed as we do.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: