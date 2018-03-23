Spirit Airlines Apologizes After Flight Attendant Gives Anti-Gun Lecture, Demands Applause

Spirit Airlines has apologized to pro-gun Parkland student Kyle Kashuv after an attendant on his flight to Baltimore lectured passengers on the upcoming March for Our Lives and demanded applause.

Kyle Tweeted about the incident as soon as he got off the plane.

Just landed in Baltimore on @SpiritAirlines and the stewardess felt compelled to give us all a speech about the March for Our Lives, which openly says on the petition are trying to categorically ban AR-15's, and made everyone clap. Can anything just be non-political anymore? — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 22, 2018

Kyle quickly received a reply from Spirit Airlines, whose spokesperson said that while flight attendants are individuals and hold their own political beliefs, they are not supposed to share those opinions with passengers. – READ MORE

