Spirit Airlines Apologizes After Flight Attendant Gives Anti-Gun Lecture, Demands Applause

Spirit Airlines has apologized to pro-gun Parkland student Kyle Kashuv after an attendant on his flight to Baltimore lectured passengers on the upcoming March for Our Lives and demanded applause.

Kyle Tweeted about the incident as soon as he got off the plane.

 

Kyle quickly received a reply from Spirit Airlines, whose spokesperson said that while flight attendants are individuals and hold their own political beliefs, they are not supposed to share those opinions with passengers. – READ MORE

