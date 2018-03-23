Business Politics
Boycott hits Iowa hair salon after they post this picture of Ivanka Trump
An Iowa hair salon defended their decision to post a photograph of Ivanka Trump after a public outcry led to a boycott of their services.
The image included the president’s daughter and Governor Kim Reynolds, with the caption, “Our Monday kicked off with styling Ivanka Trump for her visit to Iowa! We [love] supporting women in politics.”
Many customers rejected the message and said that they would be boycotting the salon thereafter.
“You respect money over women,” read one comment. “Not just women, but humanity. These two featured in your photo are disgraceful.”
A third comment read, “Do you know how much money I spend at Salon Spa W? I get my nails and hair done there exclusively, and literally have my appointments booked till years end. THIS makes me not want to give you another penny, and makes me really REALLY angry for all your amazing LGBTQ staff whose lives these women threaten. Please take this down.” – READ MORE
