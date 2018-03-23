The DNC Just Took Out A HUGE Loan, Leaving It $6 Million In Debt

The Democratic National Committee reported Wednesday that they took out a massive $1.7 million loan in February, bringing their total debt to a staggering $6 million, The Daily Caller reports.

According to paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission, the DNC requested — and was given — an extended line of credit from a New York financial institution, bringing their total cash on hand to approximately $10 million.

The DNC has had a difficult time raising money since losing the presidential election in 2016. Even as progressive groups — including “Resistance” groups — have found themselves flush with cash, as donors enraged by president Donald Trump have opened their wallets, the DNC managed to raise a mere $6 million in February, half of what the Republican Party raised. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1