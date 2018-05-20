Politics
Avenatti calls on Giuliani to retire: You’re ‘becoming an embarrassment’
The attorney representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels called on President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday, calling him an “embarrassment” for his media appearances discussing the president’s legal issues.
“Dear Dazed Rudy: Please retire. Today,” Michael Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “You had a good run for many years. But you are distracting from that and quickly becoming an embarrassment. A never ending joke. Don’t let this serve as your legacy. The time has come.”
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 18, 2018
Avenatti criticized Giuliani in several tweets on Friday morning.
