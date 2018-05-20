Avenatti calls on Giuliani to retire: You’re ‘becoming an embarrassment’

The attorney representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels called on President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday, calling him an “embarrassment” for his media appearances discussing the president’s legal issues.

“Dear Dazed Rudy: Please retire. Today,” Michael Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “You had a good run for many years. But you are distracting from that and quickly becoming an embarrassment. A never ending joke. Don’t let this serve as your legacy. The time has come.”

Dear Dazed Rudy: Please retire. Today. You had a good run for many years. But you are distracting from that and quickly becoming an embarrassment. A never ending joke. Don’t let this serve as your legacy. The time has come. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 18, 2018

Avenatti criticized Giuliani in several tweets on Friday morning. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1