Avenatti calls on Giuliani to retire: You’re ‘becoming an embarrassment’

The attorney representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels called on President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday, calling him an “embarrassment” for his media appearances discussing the president’s legal issues.

“Dear Dazed Rudy: Please retire. Today,” Michael Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “You had a good run for many years. But you are distracting from that and quickly becoming an embarrassment. A never ending joke. Don’t let this serve as your legacy. The time has come.”

Avenatti criticized Giuliani in several tweets on Friday morning. – READ MORE

