Spike Lee Bashes ‘Motherf**ker’ Donald Trump at Cannes Film Festival

Film Director Spike Lee Launched A Profanity-filled Tirade Against President Donald Trump At The Cannes Film Festival, Accusing Him Of Failing To Sufficiently Denounce Those Involved In The Charlottesville Protests.

Speaking at a press conference for the premiere of his film BlacKkKlansman, Lee attacked Trump for saying that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the riots in Charlottesville, while also denouncing the “right-wing bullshit” taking place all over the world.

“That motherfucker was given a chance to say ‘we’re about love and not hate,’ and that motherfucker did not denounce the motherfucking Klan, the alt-right, and those Nazi motherfuckers,” Lee said. “He could have said to the world, not [just] the United States, that we’re better than that.”

“We look to our leaders to give us direction, to make moral decisions,” he continued. “This bullshit is going on all over the world, this right-wing bullshit.”

Lee’s comedy-drama, BlacKkKlansman, follows the story of the first black Colorado Springs police detective named Ron Stallworth, who infiltrates a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. – READ MORE

