Conway: Heads will roll after latest White House leak (VIDEO)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday she expects to see a staff shakeup after the furor over leaked comments made during an internal meeting last week.

“I had several discussions with the president on this very topic today,” Conway said on Fox News.

Asked by “The Story’s” Martha MacCallum if she expects personnel changes as a result, Conway said, “I do, actually. Yes, I do.” – READ MORE

