‘DEPLORABLE’: NY Daily News’ Cover Ties Ivanka To Gaza Violence

The New York Daily News is experiencing backlash in response to the release of its new cover, which features a smiling Ivanka Trump gesturing to a photoshopped-in image of an injured Palestinian from the violence on the Gaza strip.

On Monday, in response to the ceremony for the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Hamas-led Palestinian protesters rioted at the Israel-Gaza border, prompting the Israel Defense Forces to strike a number of Hamas targets. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, dozens of Palestinians were killed as a result of the IDF’s response. Among those killed were three terrorists who tried to plant a bomb on the border.

Deplorable https://t.co/EMGX6xPzva An early look at Tuesday’s front… pic.twitter.com/ZAK1Vk5ACW — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 15, 2018

In its promotion of an early look at its Tuesday cover on Twitter, the Daily News provided a one-word comment that aptly described its own cover: “Deplorable.”- READ MORE

