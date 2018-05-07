Spike in Support for Trump Causes Pollster to Reject Own Poll

A Poll Shows That President Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Has Spiked Since April 27 — Prompting The Reuters/ipsos Polling Team To Quarantine Their Data.

“Every series of polls has the occasional outlier and in our opinion this is one,” the pollster announced. “So, while we are reporting the findings in the interest of transparency, we will not be announcing the start of a new trend until we have more data to validate this pattern.”

The spike shows Trump getting 50 percent support from swing-voting independents, 80 percent support from the GOP supporters and 20 percent support from Democrats, with very few people declaring themselves “not sure.” – READ MORE

