WATCH: NRA hilariously mocks CNN with a version of its own ad: ‘This is a bitter lemon’
The National Rifle Association modified an infamous CNN advertisement to mock the mainstream media outlet, which has routinely been accused of being “fake news” in the Trump-era.
As we wait for Trump and Pence at the NRA convention, these clips from NRATV mock the news media pic.twitter.com/rAQvkTlL2n
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 4, 2018
To combat the rise of fake news, CNN released a series of ads featuring fruit. The advertisements also took pot shots at President Donald Trump.
The NRA’s ad featured a lemon and alleged CNN “colluded” with Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election. Indeed, it was revealed last year that Donna Brazile, then a CNN analyst, gave Clinton’s campaign pre-determined debate questions during the Democratic primary. – READ MORE
