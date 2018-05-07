Mother pleads guilty to allowing men to rape young daughters for cash

(Meredith) – A mother has pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash.

Morgan Summerlin, 25, will be sentenced on June 4th in Fulton County, Georgia. The Office of the Fulton County District Attorney said the daughters are five- and six-years-old. They told other adults that Summerlin allegedly allowed Richard Office to touch them inappropriately in his home.

The daughters also said Office kissed them and raped one of them. After the interaction, Office gave each girl $100, which Summerlin took from them. He was found guilty of rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, sexual battery, and child molestation. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 additional years – READ MORE

