‘Spiderman’ Open to Idea of Gay Spidey, Bashes ‘White Male’ Characters

In an interview with U.K. outlet The Sunday Times, English actor Tom Holland claimed that he was “open” to the idea of a gay Spiderman. Of course he was led into it by the interviewer, but the studio that pays him top dollar has been obsessed with future diversity initiatives.

“Yeah, of course,” Holland responded to the question, adding that, though he doesn’t have much say in the matter, he’s already been briefed on Marvel’s inclusive future. His answer indicated that the concept of a homosexual webslinger goes well with Marvel plans.

“I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.” Clearly, our favorite blockbusters are being programmed to be a lot weirder.

Holland also bashed anachronistic superhero tropes, like straight white guys in capes. “The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there,” he claimed, adding, “these films need to represent more than one type of person.” – READ MORE

