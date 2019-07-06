Dan Crenshaw demolishes argument that American Revolution flag should offend anyone

In a Tuesday tweet, the Texas Republican said that people who were offended by the Betsy Ross flag might be better served in a place that would carve out safe spaces for those offended.

He wrote, “If you’re offended by a shoe celebrating the flag of the American Revolution, it’s a good indication that you may be better off living in a permanent safe space. Or Cuba.”

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, famously praisedCuba in 2016, and defended former dictator Fidel Castro.

During a 2016 interview, Kaepernick said, “One thing that Fidel Castro did do is they have the highest literacy rate because they invest more in their education system than they do in their prison system — which we do not do here, even though we’re fully capable of doing that.”

"We do break up families here," he added. "That's what mass incarceration is. That was the foundation of slavery, so our country has been based on that as well as the genocide of Native Americans."