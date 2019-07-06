Cotton, Cruz, and Rubio Urge Trump to Increase Pressure on Iran

Senators Tom Cotton (R., Ark.), Ted Cruz (R., Texas), and Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) urged the Trump administration to increase pressure on Iran’s nuclear program in a Wednesday morning letter.

“We write to urge you to increase pressure on Iran’s nuclear program, in the aftermath of Iran publicly violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by stockpiling more than 300kg of low-enriched uranium and threatening further violations within weeks,” the letter begins.

The senators released the letter after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier this week declared the Iranian regime’s stockpile of uranian violated limits of the Iranian nuclear deal.

“Regime officials have signaled they intend to creep towards a nuclear weapon, while demanding concessions and promising to ‘reverse’ their violations if their demands are met. We urge you to reject their nuclear blackmail,” the letter continued.

Cotton, Cruz, and Rubio offered two concrete measures the administration could take to hold the Iranian regime accountable for violating the uranium limits. – READ MORE