Southern Poverty Law Center Cashes In On Trump Era; Controversial Nonprofit Nears Half BILLION In Assets

The Southern Poverty Law Center more than doubled its revenue in 2017, in the latest indication that the Trump era has been a financial boon for the left-wing nonprofit.

The SPLC reported $136 million in contributions and grants for the most recent fiscal year, more than doubling the $50.2 million the nonprofit reported the previous year. The SPLC ended the year with $449 million in net assets, including a $432.7 million endowment.

The SPLC’s financial portfolio includes off-shore investments in the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and Bermuda, the organization’s financial documents show.

The Capital Research Center, a conservative nonprofit, first noted the SPLC’s impressive financial reports on Friday.

The center’s senior vice president Matthew Vadum noted that “it would appear the SPLC is cashing in by generating unjustified fear over a handful of fringe-right groups and by falsely portraying President Trump as a racist would-be fascist dictator.” – READ MORE

