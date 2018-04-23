Business
Vice sued over response to sexual assault of freelancer
A freelancer for Vice filed a lawsuit on Friday, claiming that the company “blamed her” for being sexually assaulted while in the field, “and pushed her out of her job,” NBC News reports.
The company was anticipating going public, but had been plagued with issues surrounding sexual harassment. Its founder, Shane Smith, exited the company last month amid sexual harassment allegations. The company has also struggled to hit its revenue numbers amid a volatile media landscape.