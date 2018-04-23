View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Trump slams Washington Post, says he never called Jeff Sessions ‘Mr. Magoo’ or Rod Rosenstein ‘Mr. Peepers’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump took aim at the Washington Post, prolonging an extending Saturday tirade on Twitter, for a story that claims he called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “Mr. Magoo” and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “Mr. Peepers.”

“This is ‘according to people with whom the president has spoken.’ There are no such people and don’t know these characters…just more Fake & Disgusting News to create ill will!” Trump said in a tweet.

An article published Friday by the Washington Post reported that “Trump has, at times, referred to Sessions as ‘Mr. Magoo’ and Rosenstein as ‘Mr. Peepers.’” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump slams Washington Post, says he never called Jeff Sessions ‘Mr. Magoo’ or Rod Rosenstein 'Mr. Peepers’
Trump slams Washington Post, says he never called Jeff Sessions ‘Mr. Magoo’ or Rod Rosenstein 'Mr. Peepers’

President Trump took aim at the Washington Post, prolonging an extending Saturday tirade on Twitter, for a story that claims he called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “Mr. Magoo” and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “Mr. Peepers.”

Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: