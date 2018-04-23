Trump slams Washington Post, says he never called Jeff Sessions ‘Mr. Magoo’ or Rod Rosenstein ‘Mr. Peepers’

President Trump took aim at the Washington Post, prolonging an extending Saturday tirade on Twitter, for a story that claims he called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “Mr. Magoo” and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “Mr. Peepers.”

“This is ‘according to people with whom the president has spoken.’ There are no such people and don’t know these characters…just more Fake & Disgusting News to create ill will!” Trump said in a tweet.

The Washington Post said I refer to Jeff Sessions as “Mr. Magoo” and Rod Rosenstein as “Mr. Peepers.” This is “according to people with whom the president has spoken.” There are no such people and don’t know these characters…just more Fake & Disgusting News to create ill will! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

An article published Friday by the Washington Post reported that “Trump has, at times, referred to Sessions as ‘Mr. Magoo’ and Rosenstein as ‘Mr. Peepers.’” – READ MORE

