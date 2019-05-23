‘It’s Bad Governing’: Sarah Sanders Slams Dems for Focusing on Impeachment Instead of Real Issues (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed Democrats for spending time on impeachment investigations instead of other major policy areas.

Since the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that President Donald Trump did not conspire with the Russians during the 2016 election, Democrats have taken the investigations into Russia collusion and obstruction of justice into their own hands.

Meanwhile, the crisis at the border has continued to spiral out of control, with calls for additional funding going unanswered. Last week, a 16-year-old migrant boy died after complications from influenza — a disease that is spreading in the overcrowded detention facilities.

During an interview with Fox News, Sanders claimed inaction from Congress will cause tragedies like that to continue. She claimed their focus on impeachment isn’t just bad for them politically, but it’s bad for the country. – READ MORE