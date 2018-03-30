‘South Park’ creators receive award from liberal group – and shock the audience with admission

Matt Stone and Trey Parker were being celebrated as the creators of the popular cartoon, “South Park” by a liberal group when they made an admission that startled the audience assembled.

According to Los Angeles based conservative talk radio personality Larry Elder, he was invited by the duo to introduce him at an awards ceremony, where they told the crowd something they probably didn’t want to hear.

Trey Parker & Matt Stone of @SouthPark asked me to introduce them when they received a “freedom” award from Norman Lear’s organization. After they graciously accepted, they said, “We’re republicans.” Nervous laughter. They repeated, “No, seriously, we’re republicans.”#Priceless pic.twitter.com/v6ICEXR6Eh — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 24, 2018

“Trey Parker & Matt Stone of [South Park] asked me to introduce them when they received a ‘freedom’ award from Norman Lear’s organization,” Elder explained. “After they graciously accepted, they said, ‘We’re republicans.’ Nervous laughter. They repeated, ‘No, seriously, we’re republicans.’”

Stone and Parker were receiving an award from People for the American Way, a left-wing advocacy group formed by television writer Norman Lear.