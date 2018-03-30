Fired VA boss Shulkin blasts ‘ugliness’ of Washington on his way out the door

Ousted Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin is ripping the “toxic, chaotic, disrespectful and subversive” environment of Washington after being canned by President Trump this week.

“As many of you know, I am a physician, not a politician,” Shulkin wrote in a blistering New York Times op-ed published after his firing. “I came to government with an understanding that Washington can be ugly, but I assumed that I could avoid all of the ugliness by staying true to my values.”

On Wednesday, the president announced plans to replace Shulkin with Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician.

Rumors had been swirling for weeks about Shulkin’s future amid investigations into alleged spending abuses and reports of internal dissension at the VA. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1