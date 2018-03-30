Parkland suspect Nikolas Cruz showered with fan mail, donations

Lovestruck groupies from around the country are showering the Parkland, Fla., gunman Nikolas Cruz with fan mail, including sexually provocative photos and donations, according to a Wednesday report.

One 18-year-old from Texas purportedly professed her love to Cruz in a March 15 letter adorned with smiley faces and hand-drawn hearts, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel reported.

“When I saw your picture on the television, something attracted me to you,” the letter said. “Your eyes are beautiful and the freckles on your face make you so handsome.”

Teenage girls, women and even older men are writing to the Parkland school shooter and sending photographs — some suggestive — tucked inside cute greeting cards… Groupies also are joining Facebook communities to talk about how to help the killer. https://t.co/sSqKU3ALFL — Julie Anderson (@Juliea712) March 29, 2018

The missive flatly concludes: “I’m really skinny and have 34C sized breasts.”

Another Texas woman reportedly sent a bizzare handwritten love note less than a week after Cruz gunned down 17 people Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. – READ MORE

