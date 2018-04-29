South Korean Foreign Minister Sends MSM into Panic Mode with Special Message for Trump

An event of incredible historical significance occurred Thursday evening, and a high-level official involved in the event wants to make sure the media knows who should get the credit for making it possible.

That event was the friendly and peaceful meeting of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Panmunjom peace village in the heavily fortified demilitarized zone along the border of the two countries.

CNN foreign correspondent Christiane Amanpour traveled to Seoul, South Korea, ahead of the historic summit and spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha about what led to the dramatic turn of events on the peninsula.

“Clearly, credit goes to President Trump,” Kang said. “He’s been determined to come to grips with this from day one.”

“I think we’re all surprised,” Kang said of the summit between the two Koreas after decades of intense rivalry. “Obviously pleasantly surprised. I think by all indications we are headed towards a very successful summit between my president and Chairman Kim tomorrow.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1