Scientists successfully keep a pig brain alive outside of its body, and that’s not creepy at all

As medical and scientific technologies push forward, the line between life and death becomes more and more blurred. Death is widely defined as the moment when the biological functions of a living creature cease, but we’ve seen many examples of scientific measures that can string a dying body along bizarre ways. Transplanting a head — as one Italian surgeon claims to have done — or preserving the function of a brain outside of its body can make us question what death really is. A team of researchers from Yale says they’ve done just that, keeping the brain of a pig alive, outside of its body, for up to 36 hours after the body itself “died.”

The researchers, who say they used over 100 pigs that were in the process of being slaughtered, claim to have revived the brain of pigs that had been “dead” for as long as four hours. They took the decapitated heads and used a technique known as BrainEx to restore circulation to the tissue and bring the brains at least partway back to life.

There’s a big “but” in this story, which is that the brains themselves showed no measurable signs of activity in terms of brain waves. However, the researchers were able to determine that “billions” of the cells in the brains were healthy and alive after the procedure. But healthy brain tissue isn’t an indication that the animal’s consciousness was still salvageable, and by all accounts it seems that the brain being technically “alive” didn’t mean the animal wasn’t still dead. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1