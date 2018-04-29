CNN Forced To Eat Crow, Admits Trump Victory after Historic Meeting

According to The New York Times, the two sides pledged to start talks with the United States to end the Korean War before 2018 was out — something that’s bound to come up with the next historic meeting Kim Jong Un will undertake, this time with President Trump.

How CNN was reacting to all of this news probably wasn’t the first thing on your mind, nor was it ours. After all, a historic peace on the Korean Peninsula would arguably be the biggest news story since … well, the election of Donald Trump.

However, there was a slight bit of schadenfreude in wondering how a news organization that portrayed Trump as a wild-eyed cowboy who would bring the world to nuclear war would integrate this development with the fact that quite the opposite seemed to be happening.

As it turns out, rather respectably:

In an analysis piece by Stephen Collinson, the president’s bête noire gave Trump a surprising amount of credit for the sudden shift in inter-Korean relations.

“Any way you cut it, President Donald Trump is entitled to significant credit for Friday’s historic opening between the two Koreas,” Collinson wrote. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1